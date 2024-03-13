Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of GFF opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $72.13.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

