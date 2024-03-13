Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Acquires 5,406 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $10,001.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $47,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 10,417 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $20,208.98.

On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 9.1 %

GROV opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Articles

