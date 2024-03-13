Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $3.11 billion $412.48 million 15.83

Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -40.56% -98.67% -8.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.65, indicating that their average share price is 465% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 398 1545 2297 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining peers beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

