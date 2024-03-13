H World Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.92. H World Group has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,674,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,996,000 after buying an additional 362,779 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,986,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

