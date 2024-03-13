Haivision Systems (HAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.54 million, a P/E ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.95. Haivision Systems has a 12-month low of C$3.31 and a 12-month high of C$5.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Haivision Systems from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

