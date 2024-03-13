Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

