Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.



