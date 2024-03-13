Head-To-Head Analysis: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -44.03% 15.67% 1.73% Retail Opportunity Investments 10.54% 2.53% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Annaly Capital Management pays out -72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.73 billion 2.65 -$1.64 billion ($3.61) -5.48 Retail Opportunity Investments $327.73 million 5.01 $34.53 million $0.27 47.93

Retail Opportunity Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Annaly Capital Management and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 1 4 0 2.80 Retail Opportunity Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $21.07, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

