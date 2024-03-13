Head-To-Head Comparison: Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) versus Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Hexagon Composites ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Packaging Co. of America pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hexagon Composites ASA pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Packaging Co. of America pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hexagon Composites ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Packaging Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America 9.81% 20.25% 9.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.8% of Hexagon Composites ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hexagon Composites ASA and Packaging Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexagon Composites ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.98 1.84 Packaging Co. of America $7.80 billion 2.14 $765.20 million $8.48 22.02

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon Composites ASA. Hexagon Composites ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Packaging Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hexagon Composites ASA and Packaging Co. of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexagon Composites ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Packaging Co. of America 0 4 2 0 2.33

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus target price of $165.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.46%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Hexagon Composites ASA.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Hexagon Composites ASA on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation. The Hexagon Ragasco segment manufacturers composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for leisure, household, and industrial applications. The Hexagon Digital Wave segment offers cylinder testing and monitoring technology solutions that reduce down-time and inspection costs while improving inspection accuracy. Hexagon Purus segment provides high pressure cylinders, vehicle systems, and battery backs for fuel cell and battery electric vehicles that enable the safe and effective use of hydrogen and electricity as transportation fuel in various applications, including buses, distribution, refueling, rail, maritime, aerospace, and ground storage, as well as light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Hexagon Composites ASA was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ålesund, Norway.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate support staff services and related assets and liabilities; and transportation assets, such as rail cars and trucks for transportation. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.