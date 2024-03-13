Head to Head Contrast: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) versus Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20% Pegasystems 4.73% 39.30% 6.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pegasystems 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Digital and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 237.21%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $62.11, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.58 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -12.29 Pegasystems $1.43 billion 3.76 $67.81 million $0.71 90.41

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Applied Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client's business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

