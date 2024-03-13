Head-To-Head Review: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) versus Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) and Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alamos Gold and Global Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 3 4 0 2.57 Global Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Global Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $1.02 billion 5.29 $210.00 million $0.53 25.73 Global Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -13.66

This table compares Alamos Gold and Global Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Global Gold. Global Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Global Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of Global Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Global Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 20.52% 7.30% 5.38% Global Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Global Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. Further, it holds interest in Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Global Gold

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia. The company was formerly known as Triad Energy Corporation and changed its name to Global Gold Corporation in 1995. Global Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Rye, New York.

