Head-To-Head Review: Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA) versus Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health -31.48% -28.54% -17.69%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 6.05, indicating that its stock price is 505% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Cosmos Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health $50.35 million 0.26 -$13.83 million N/A N/A

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

