Head-To-Head Review: Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) versus Its Competitors

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -17.87% 7.29% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 29.93 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $10.59 billion $364.06 million 11.53

Analyst Recommendations

Enlight Renewable Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 909 4285 4183 77 2.36

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy competitors beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

