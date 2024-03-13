Head to Head Review: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 557.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -33.02% -6.52% -4.07% Easterly Government Properties 6.55% 1.32% 0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $145.71 million 1.57 -$48.11 million ($0.47) -4.70 Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 4.15 $18.80 million $0.19 61.34

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

