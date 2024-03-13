Head to Head Review: Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Endeavor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Endeavor Group $5.96 billion 2.87 $356.52 million $1.04 23.78

Endeavor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17% Endeavor Group 5.98% 1.05% 0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.7% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 82.1% of Endeavor Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamer Pakistan and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavor Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Endeavor Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also produces and distributes sports video programming, as well as operates events on behalf of third parties. The Representation segment offers services to talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The Sports Data & Technology segment delivers live streaming and data feeds for sports events to sportsbooks, rightsholders, and media partners, as well as on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions, including the UFC Event Centre. This segment also specializes in betting engine products, services and technology, processing various bets annually, as well as trading, pricing, and risk management tools; player account and wallet solutions; front-end user experiences and user interfaces; and content offerings, such as BetBuilder, DonBest pricing feeds, and a sports content aggregation platform. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

