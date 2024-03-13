Head-To-Head Review: Lavoro (LVRO) vs. Its Peers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lavoro to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -5.88 Lavoro Competitors $1.96 billion $28.22 million 9.24

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lavoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lavoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 106 500 427 5 2.32

Lavoro currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 88.08%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 6.11%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -24.26% -45.55% -4.95%

Summary

Lavoro peers beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

