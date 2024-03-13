Head-To-Head Review: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inhibrx and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 2 0 0 2.00 Novavax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inhibrx currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.38%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.97%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -13,408.95% -590.78% -84.13% Novavax -55.41% N/A -32.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Inhibrx and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibrx and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $1.80 million 927.83 -$241.36 million ($5.03) -7.01 Novavax $983.71 million 0.72 -$545.06 million ($5.53) -0.92

Inhibrx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibrx has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novavax beats Inhibrx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx



Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

