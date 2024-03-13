Head-To-Head Review: Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) and Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Praxis Precision Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -43.11% -18.97% -4.65% Praxis Precision Medicines -5,037.88% -151.02% -115.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sarepta Therapeutics and Praxis Precision Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 4 13 0 2.76 Praxis Precision Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $159.35, suggesting a potential upside of 30.62%. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus target price of $94.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.64%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Praxis Precision Medicines has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and Praxis Precision Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $1.24 billion 9.17 -$535.98 million ($6.12) -19.93 Praxis Precision Medicines $2.45 million 195.60 -$123.28 million ($23.66) -2.30

Praxis Precision Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Praxis Precision Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats Praxis Precision Medicines on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Hansa Biopharma; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy. The company also develops PRAX-222 for the treatment of pediatric patients with early-onset SCN2A-DEE; PRAX-020 to treat KCNT1 related epilepsies; PRAX-080 for the treatment of PCDH19; and PRAX-090 and PRAX-100 for SYNGAP1 and SCN2A-LoF. It has a license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a research collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a strategic collaboration and license agreement with UCB Biopharma SRL; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

