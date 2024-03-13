Head to Head Review: Southland (SLND) vs. Its Peers

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Southland to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southland and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 38 437 690 18 2.58

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -13.02 Southland Competitors $20.67 billion $770.98 million 19.03

This table compares Southland and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.86% 5.63% 2.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southland rivals beat Southland on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

