Head-To-Head Review: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Novozymes A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaxart has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $776,000.00 225.43 -$107.76 million ($0.64) -1.78 Novozymes A/S $2.60 billion 11.01 $439.08 million $1.58 38.65

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -2,141.68% -99.74% -69.54% Novozymes A/S 16.88% 21.42% 10.64%

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Vaxart on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.