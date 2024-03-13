Head to Head Survey: Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Basic-Fit and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -31.94% N/A -31.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Basic-Fit and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic-Fit 1 1 1 0 2.00 Peloton Interactive 3 12 5 0 2.10

Earnings & Valuation

Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $7.73, indicating a potential upside of 66.63%. Given Peloton Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

This table compares Basic-Fit and Peloton Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $2.73 billion 0.62 -$1.26 billion ($2.45) -1.89

Basic-Fit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Basic-Fit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

