Head to Head Survey: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 4.06 -$9.30 million ($9.63) -0.08 PetVivo $920,000.00 18.78 -$8.72 million ($0.86) -1.20

PetVivo has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bluejay Diagnostics and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -123.99% -97.34% PetVivo -1,016.64% -1,319.59% -299.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats PetVivo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

