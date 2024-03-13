Head to Head Survey: Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) and SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

SSAB AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Worthington Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SSAB AB (publ) pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SSAB AB (publ) and Worthington Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Worthington Steel has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than SSAB AB (publ).

This table compares SSAB AB (publ) and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB AB (publ) 10.91% 18.72% 11.54% Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSAB AB (publ) and Worthington Steel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB AB (publ) $11.26 billion 0.67 $1.23 billion $0.60 6.09 Worthington Steel $3.38 billion 0.45 N/A N/A N/A

SSAB AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Summary

SSAB AB (publ) beats Worthington Steel on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. The company markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. Its products are used by customers in the heavy transport, building construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.