Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 6.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 3,024,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,217,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

