Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
HSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.6 %
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
