Hello Group (MOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.70. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

