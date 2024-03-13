Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,832,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,588,956,000 after acquiring an additional 322,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,752,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,413,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

