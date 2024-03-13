Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.53%.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

