Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.68

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 198304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.6343 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

