High Tide (HIT) to Release Earnings on Friday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.13 million.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Performance

HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.