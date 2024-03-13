High Tide (HITI) to Release Earnings on Friday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

High Tide Price Performance

HITI opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in High Tide by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

