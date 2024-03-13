Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Stephen Burns Sells 165,696 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £531,884.16 ($681,465.93).
Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.20) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.43). The company has a market cap of £561.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.74.
Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
About Hollywood Bowl Group
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
