Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 15,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 11,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Home Product Center Public Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

