Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 29th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

