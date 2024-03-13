Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HSON opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

