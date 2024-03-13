Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Down 4.5%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 175,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 419,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $516.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

