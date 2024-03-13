Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huize Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Huize has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huize

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

