Huntsman Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 13,697 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 485% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,340 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.25%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

