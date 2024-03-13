iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.40

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.40 and traded as high as C$88.38. iA Financial shares last traded at C$87.31, with a volume of 251,872 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.40. The firm has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.