IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $546.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

