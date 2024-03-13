IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

IDXX stock opened at $546.84 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

