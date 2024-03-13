IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 4.8%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 69,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

IDW Media Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDW Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDW Media by 114,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 104,972 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in IDW Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in IDW Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

Recommended Stories

