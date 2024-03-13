IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 29,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 291,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 288,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

