Ikena Oncology’s (IKNA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
IKNA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IKNA
Ikena Oncology Trading Down 4.8 %
Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ikena Oncology
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.