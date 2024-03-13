Ikena Oncology’s (IKNA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

IKNA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

