Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMUX
Immunic Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 439.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 486,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 5,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 418,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.