Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 439.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 486,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 5,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 418,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

