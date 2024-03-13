ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,070. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

