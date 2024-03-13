Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.06

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.06 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 172348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,608,000 after acquiring an additional 316,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,036,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

