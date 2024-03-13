Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.54 and last traded at 0.54. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.55.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.63 and a 200-day moving average of 0.68.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.