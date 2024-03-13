Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Byron Elmer Grote Purchases 7,000 Shares

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($57,130.04).

LON INCH opened at GBX 643.50 ($8.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.92). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 676.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 6,800.00%.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

