Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

